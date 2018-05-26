Army foils infiltration bid along IB, 5 terrorists killed in Tangdhar

5 terrorists killed in Tangdhar. (Image: IE)

Five terrorists were gunned down on Saturday after security forces foiled infiltration bid along LoC in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The security operation is in progress.

This comes hours after Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat called upon Pakistan to stop infiltration to establish peace along border.

“We want peace at borders but as you know Pakistan continuously violates ceasefire that causes loss of life and property and in such a case we have to retaliate but if Pakistan wants peace, we expect them to take initiative, which will start with them stopping infiltration,” he said.

Last week, the Centre ordered to suspend the security operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that the security forces “reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people.”