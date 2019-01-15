Army Day: PM Narendra Modi greets soldiers, salutes grit and determination of Indian Army

By: | Published: January 15, 2019 11:12 AM

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to mark the taking over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army by then Lt Gen K M Carriappa in 1949  from General Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. Carriappa later became a Field Marshal.

PM Narendra Modi (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday greeted soldiers on the occasion of Army Day, saying the nation is proud of their grit and determination. “I bow to their courage and bravery,” he tweeted.

He said the countrymen are proud of the grit and determination of the soldiers.

