  3. Army court of inquiry holds Major Gogoi guilty in Srinagar hotel case

Major Leetul Gogoi, who was detained by police in a Srinagar hotel after he was seen with a local woman in May, has been found guilty of fraternising with a local and being away from his place of duty while in an operational area by a Court of Inquiry, army sources said today.

Published: August 27, 2018 12:58 PM
major gogoi case, major gogoi, major gogoi latest news, army court, leetul gogoi, major leetul gogoi, army officer gogoi On May 23, police detained Gogoi following an altercation when he was allegedly trying to enter a Srinagar hotel with an 18-year-old woman. (Image: PTI)

Orders have been issued to initiate disciplinary action against him, they said. The court has held him accountable for “fraternising” with a local in spite of instructions to the contrary and “being away from the place of duty while in operational area”, the sources said.

On May 23, police detained Gogoi following an altercation when he was allegedly trying to enter a Srinagar hotel with an 18-year-old woman.

Days later, the Army ordered the CoI into the incident. Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat had said in Pahalgam that exemplary punishment would be given to Gogoi if he was found guilty of “any offence”.

