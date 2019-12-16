Armed with SC verdict, Amit Shah sets 4-month deadline for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya

However, some Muslim parties were not satisfied with the verdict and they filed review petitions in the court. The SC, after examining the papers, dismissed all the petitions. (PTI)

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday set the deadline for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. Addressing a rally in Jharkhand, the BJP president said that a temple of Lord Ram will be built in Ayodhya within four months. “The Supreme Court verdict has come, a grand Ram temple touching the sky is going to be built in Ayodhya within four months,” Amit Shah said.

The BJP chief also attacked the Congress for delaying the matter for years in the apex court. He said that there was a demand from Indians from all over the world for 100 years that a grand Ram temple should be built at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. “But Congress leaders and lawyer Kapil Sibal used to say in the court that don’t take up the case yet,” Shah said.

Last month, a five-judge Constitution bench delivered a judgement in favour of Hindus. It asked the government to set up a trust to build a temple at the disputed site and grant five acres of land to Muslims for construction of a mosque. The top court gave the Centre three months’ time to set up the trust. The Centre is yet to establish the trust to begin the construction.

However, some Muslim parties were not satisfied with the verdict and they filed review petitions in the court. The SC, after examining the papers, dismissed all the petitions. “We have carefully gone through the review petitions and the connected papers filed therewith. We do not find any ground, whatsoever to entertain the same,” the court said