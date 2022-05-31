Arjun Singh’s ‘Ghar Wapsi’ to Trinamool: Is the BJP staring at more big-ticket defections in West Bengal?

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from West Bengal’s Barrackpore and vice president of the party’s state unit Arjun Singh hit headlines last week after he quit the party to rejoin Trinamool Congress in the presence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at his Kolkata office. While Singh’s exit has come as a jolt to the party given his poularity and influence in and around his constituency, the return of the strongman to Trinamool is likely to trigger a fresh set of defections from the BJP. Among those who may jump ship trailing Singh include his son and BJP’s Bhatpara MLA Pawan Singh.

“Pawan would have been with me here today. He is unwell, so he couldn’t be physically present. He will join the TMC,” Singh had said during the induction ceremony.

Speaking to Financial Express Online, Singh pointed to severe fundamental challenges within the state BJP unit and its internal communication. He said that being in the BJP felt like “being chained in my own room”, while pointing out the reasons behind BJP’s decline following its loss in the Assembly elections in the state last year.

“There is a huge communication gap within the state BJP. It is as if the BJP leadership in Bengal has grown a mind of its own and is running on its own accord. Even after being given responsibility, no leader wants to take up any responsibility. Anyone says anything just to protect their own identity. This is the main reason. If the party was a bit organised, people would think twice before saying anything,” Singh said in an exclusive interaction.

Speaking about his own struggle, Singh said that he could neither fight nor organise any form of protests. “My movement was only restricted to Facebook and WhatsApp. It is not enough to sit back at home and say big things. You need to go out there on the ground and fight like Mamata did when she was in Opposition. People take note of these things,” said Singh.

Incidentally Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on his recent visit to the state, had asked party workers and leaders to take inspiration from the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s own struggle and take the fight to the streets.

“If the state BJP unit says something, the message takes at least a month to reach the central leadership. As a result of this huge communication gap, any issue which the state unit wants to take up runs out of steam, much before it can make any impact,” Singh further told FinancialExpress.com.

A top leader within the BJP confirmed that there is “some truth” to what Singh was saying, while admitting that there are differences within the party just like any other political organisation. While some leaders who came from TMC have left, many of them are still unable to grasp the party culture, the leader said, speaking on the condition of anonimity. The party source further pointed out that some BJP leaders are stoking controversy by unnecessarily posting stuff on social media which is not even remotely associated with the BJP ideology.

When asked about whether the party was concerned about the possibility of future defections from the BJP after Singh’s exit, the top leader downplayed it, terming the recent defections as political opportunism. “Some leaders are leaving because they are being harassed by the state machinery while few leaders want to remain in the corridors of power and are jumping ship sensing political opportunism. Despite these challenges, we will continue with our work for and with the people of the state,” he said.

The BJP has been in a perpetual state of decline since the loss in Bengal elections in 2021. Shah’s visit to the state earlier this month, his first since the state elections, also failed to address the concerns of the party workers who had been complaining of a missing leadership as they bore the brunt of political violence in the state. Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, Arjun Singh points out that the BJP won the 2019 general elections riding on the popularity of PM Narendra Modi. “An unprepared TMC was also taken by surprise. The TMC course-corrected and was more alert before the assembly elections this time around. That was reflected in the 2021 Assembly results,” he says.

However, he quickly points out that it is for the same reason that a repeat of 2019 Lok Sabha results looked highly unlikely in 2024. While TMC strengthened itself after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections setback, Singh claims that the BJP state unit was more engrossed in political bickering rather than finding a real solution.

“At times, you have to rule with an iron fist within an organisation. Otherwise, you see what is happening with the BJP in Bengal today — anyone is saying or doing anything — later on, people will ask why did you say or do it? It shouldn’t come to that point in the first place itself. There is a lack of micromanagement,” said Singh.

Dismissing allegations against him that he joined TMC to escape scores of cases filed against him by the state police, Singh said, “Even after so many cases, no one could send me to jail for even 3 seconds. Such things happen in politics all the time. It is not a big thing. The major problem I was facing was that I was unable to save my workers and people from facing harassment and torture everyday. From the day I joined TMC, I have received a warm welcome everywhere. No one in the TMC ever asked ‘why have you returned’.”