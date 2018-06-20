Arjun Singh family case: Shivraj Singh Chouhan blasts Ajay Singh, know what he said

“How can Singh blame the government saying it has done something because of which his mother turned against him? This is the height of cheap behaviour (“ghatiyapan”),” Chouhan told reporters.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has slammed Leader Of Opposition Ajay Singh for his remarks that BJP was behind a family dispute involving his mother and wife. Chouhan termed Singh’s comments as “heights of cheapness.”

Saroj Kumari, wife of late Congress stalwart Arjun Singh, on Tuesday filed a complaint against her sons Abhimanyu Singh and Ajay Singh (who is the Leader of Opposition) for harassment and forcing her out of house. “How can Singh blame the government saying it has done something because of which his mother turned against him? This is the height of cheap behaviour (“ghatiyapan”),” Chouhan told reporters.

The Congress leader had alleged that the dispute in his family was the outcome of “BJP’s conspiracy”. “There is no bigger asset than mother in this world. Mother is like God. She (Saroj Kumari) is the wife of late Arjun Singh, a national leader, and is 83 years old. Will she do so at the behest of any government? This allegation is completely cheap,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan further said he was pained to see that the wife of a tall leader is facing such problems at the age of 83.

Slamming Ajay Singh, Chouhan said instead bringing his mother back to home, he is blaming the government. “I am really sad. I don’t want to utter a word as it is a family matter….but I request him that he should give her due respect, bring her back home, serve her, provide treatment and not level unnecessary allegations,” the chief minister said.

Saroj Kumari, who is currently living in Greater Noida, filed a complaint in the magistrate’s court yesterday under the Protection of Women From Domestic Violence Act against Ajay Singh and Abhimanyu Singh. The court will hear the matter on July 19.