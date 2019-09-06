Arif Mohammed Khan

Former Union minister Arif Mohammed Khan today took oath as the 22nd Governor of Kerala, eight days after the government announced his appointment to the post. Khan has replaced Justice (Retd) P Sathasivam at the Raj Bhavan.

The new Governor took the oath an Malayalam, albeit with some difficulty as it is not his mother tongue. He was administered oath of office by Kerala High Court Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy. Soon after the event started, state chief secretary Tom Jose invited him to take the oath after reading out the President’s order appointing him as the Governor of Kerala.

Among those who were present on the occasion include state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, State ministers T M Thomas Isaac, E P Jayarajan, Kadakampally Surendran, A K Balan, K T Jaleel, Ramachandran Kadannappally, Kerala Assembly speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and the BJP legislator. Khan’s wife Reshma Arifalso attended the ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan auditorium. While other governors handed over bouquet of flowers to the new Governor, Jaleel gifted him two books.

Soon after he reached Kerala on Thursday, Khan was given a guard of honour. The new governor has promised to look into the damage that Kerala has suffered due to recent floods.

Earlier, Khan had been a member of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and also the Lok Sabha. He has served as union minister in governments headed by Rajiv Gandhi as well as VP Singh. In 1986, he resigned as a minister over the Congress government’s position on Shah Bano case.

A former Congress leader, Khan had been strongly in support of the abolition of instant Triple Talaq. Last week, he was the surprise pick by the Centre, who also named a number of governors in other states.