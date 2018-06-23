Arhhan Singh sends legal notice to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, demands apology from star couple

Anushka Sharma scoling Arhhan Singh. (Source: Twitter)

Arhhan Singh who made the headlines earlier this week after team Indian captain Virat Kohli shared a video of his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma scolding the Mumbai man for throwing plastic on the road from his vehicle, has now sent a legal notice to the star couple demanding an apology from them. Neither Virat Kohli nor Anushka Sharma have reacted to the notice yet.

In the video posted by Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma was seen rolling down her window and scolding Arhhan. “Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma,” the tweet read.

After the video went viral, Arhhan broke his silence and slammed the couple in a Facebook post. He apologised for his carelessness but asked Anushka Shama to be a little polite in her dialogue.

“Disclaimer: I have no desire to gain any mileage from this post of mine… Horrible! So I happened to carelessly Litter a sq mm of plastic while driving! A car passing by rolls their window down and there we have our wonderful Anushka Sharma ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person! While I’m apologetic for my carelessness, Mrs AnushkaSharma Kohli a little etiquette and politeness in our dialogue wouldn’t have made u a lesser star !! There are all kinds of manners and hygiene .. verbal etiquette is one of them! The garbage that mistakenly went out of the window of my luxury car… Was way less than the garbage that came out from your mouth… From ur luxury car’s window… Or the trashy mind Virat Kohli to shoot and post this online… For whatever gains… Now thats some SERIOUS TRASH!!!” the post read.

Arhhan himself has worked in films as a child artist and had shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘English Babu Desi Mem’.