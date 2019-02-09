Are you interested in minority rights and law? Delhi minorities commission has an offer for you

By: | Published: February 9, 2019 8:35 PM

The interns will be able to interact with the commission's chairman, members and staff, besides having practical experience of how the panel operates in dealing with matters of legal implications, he said.

delhi minorities commission, Zafarul Islam Khan, Institute of Law, Nirma University,The interns will be able to interact with the commission’s chairman, members and staff, besides having practical experience of how the panel operates.

The Delhi Minorities Commission has started an internship seeking hands on experience in the fields of minority rights, law and other related subjects. The Commission aims to induct 8-10 students from the final year courses of LLB and political science to give them experience in matters of law, minority rights and other such related subjects, said Zafarul Islam Khan, chairman of the panel. “Students from departments like law and political science can come to the Commission for a week or more, understand its work and how complaints are received and dealt with,” Khan said.

The interns will be able to interact with the commission’s chairman, members and staff, besides having practical experience of how the panel operates in dealing with matters of legal implications, he said. “At the end of the internship period, the students will be awarded a certificate and a token honorarium,” the Commission chairman said. Under the scheme, Srishti Verma, a student of the Institute of Law, Nirma University, Ahmedabad, recently completed her internship and was awarded her certificate by the commission.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Are you interested in minority rights and law? Delhi minorities commission has an offer for you
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition