Are you a selfie lover? Here’s how it might affect your health (File)

The love for clicking selfies might just affect one’s health, in ways one could have never apprehended! According to a California doctor, it might make your wrists painful, reported Fox News.

‘Selfie Wrist’ happens while holding the phone flexing the wrist inside for a longer period of time to click a selfie or holding the phone for too long. It is a form of carpal tunnel syndrome – which causes tingling to sharp pain in the wrists.

According to the report, the occurrence of ‘Selfie Wrist’ is increasing in recent years, the Irish Medical journal stated. Along with that, the number of deaths caused while taking selfies is also on the rise.

Incidentally, India sits on top of the list of countries from where selfie related deaths have been reported. According to research, more than 250 people worldwide have lost their lives while taking selfies in the past six years and 159 of such incidents were reported from India.

India is followed by Russia with 16 deaths. UK and Pakistan come after that with 14 and 11 deaths respectively.

This has lead Maharashtra Police to designate 29 “no selfie zones” across the state in 2017 – and even carried out an awareness campaign for the risk of taking selfies.