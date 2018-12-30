Are you a selfie lover? Here’s how it might affect your health

By: | Published: December 30, 2018 4:18 PM

The love for clicking selfies might just affect one's health, in ways one could have never apprehended! According to a California doctor, it might make your wrists painful, reported Fox News.

Are you a selfie lover? Here’s how it might affect your health (File)

The love for clicking selfies might just affect one’s health, in ways one could have never apprehended! According to a California doctor, it might make your wrists painful, reported Fox News.

‘Selfie Wrist’ happens while holding the phone flexing the wrist inside for a longer period of time to click a selfie or holding the phone for too long. It is a form of carpal tunnel syndrome – which causes tingling to sharp pain in the wrists.

According to the report, the occurrence of ‘Selfie Wrist’ is increasing in recent years, the Irish Medical journal stated. Along with that, the number of deaths caused while taking selfies is also on the rise.

Incidentally, India sits on top of the list of countries from where selfie related deaths have been reported. According to research, more than 250 people worldwide have lost their lives while taking selfies in the past six years and 159 of such incidents were reported from India.

Read Also| Legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen passes away

India is followed by Russia with 16 deaths. UK and Pakistan come after that with 14 and 11 deaths respectively.

This has lead Maharashtra Police to designate 29 “no selfie zones” across the state in 2017 – and even carried out an awareness campaign for the risk of taking selfies.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Are you a selfie lover? Here’s how it might affect your health
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition