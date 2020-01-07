Are these ‘achhe din’? Priyanka Gandhi on reports of cut in PF interest rate

Priyanka also shared a news report on Twitter that claimed the government was contemplating a drastic cut in interest rates on provident fund where crores of government employees have invested.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the government is planning to cut the interest rate on the hard-earned money of employees in the country and asked whether these were “achhe din”. She also shared a news report on Twitter that claimed the government was contemplating a drastic cut in interest rates on provident fund where crores of government employees have invested.

“When there is increased tension across the country, then one should understand that the government is about to give a big shock,” she tweeted.

“The BJP government is now going to put scissors on the interest on hard-earned money of employees of India. Is this called “Achche din” (good days),” Gandhi said.