‘Are SCs, STs inauspicious?’ Kejriwal targets Centre over no invitation to President for Parliament building opening

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament House, Delhi Chief Minister and convenor of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal said the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities across the country are asking if they are not being invited because the government considers them inauspicious.

In a tweet posted in Hindi, he wrote: “President Ram Nath Kovind was neither invited to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya nor that of the new Parliament building.”

“Now they are not even inviting the current President Mrs Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament House. SC and ST society across the country is asking whether they are considered inauspicious that they don’t get the invitation?” he claimed.