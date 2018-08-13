Are RBI notes being printed in China? Shashi Tharoor wants Piyush Goyal, Arun Jaitley to clarify

“If true, this has disturbing national security implications. Not to mention making it easier for Pak to counterfeit. @PiyushGoyal @arunjaitley please clarify!” Tharoor, who is also the chairman for Parliamentary Panel on External Affairs, tweeted.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday raked up a storm when he asked Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Arun Jaitley to clarify if Indian currency notes are being printed by a Chinese firm. Tharoor referred to a report by Chinese daily South China Morning Post which hinted that a state-owned Chinese firm could be printing India’s currency notes. “If true, this has disturbing national security implications. Not to mention making it easier for Pak to counterfeit. @PiyushGoyal @arunjaitley please clarify!” Tharoor, who is also the chairman for Parliamentary Panel on External Affairs, tweeted.

The report published in the international edition of South China Morning Post suggested that a portion of India’s functional currency may be printed by China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation. Citing sources in the CPBMC, South China Morning Post reported that money production plants across the country were running at near full capacity to meet an unusually high quota set by the government this year.

The report also cites a statement from CBPMC chief Liu Guisheng where he says that the company is producing notes for many countries including India. “China successfully won contracts for currency production projects in a number of countries including Thailand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, India, Brazil and Poland,” the report cites Liu as saying.

Here’s the exact text published in the South China Morning Post for better understanding:

According to Liu Guisheng, president of the China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation, China did not print foreign currency until recently.

But in 2013, Beijing launched the belt and road plan, a global development blueprint involving about 60 countries from Asia, Europe to Africa to stimulate economic growth with large-scale capital investment and infrastructure construction projects.

Two years later, China started printing 100-rupee notes for Nepal, Liu wrote in an article in China Finance, a bi-monthly journal run by China’s central bank in May.

Since then the company had “seized the opportunities brought by the initiative” and “successfully won contracts for currency production projects in a number of countries including Thailand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, India, Brazil and Poland,” he said.