Are ration shops being ‘forced’ to sell national flag? Modi govt clarifies on ‘Tiranga’ order

The government on Wednesday said no instruction has been given to ration shop owners to deny ration supplies for not buying national flag and that action has been taken against a ration shop owner for violating orders.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that ration card holders were being forced to buy the national flag by the shopkeepers and also shared a video purportedly showing some ration card holders complaining about being forced to pay Rs 20 to buy the flag.

“No such instruction has been given by GOI (Government of India). About 80 crore people are receiving ration seamlessly every month. An errant ration shop has been suspended for violating the order of the Govt and misrepresenting facts,” the Public Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted.

After verifying the content of the video, the Union Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry through the state government found that the PDS beneficiary was from Dadupur village, Karnal district in Haryana and a ration shop owner concerned had misrepresented the facts, a government spokesperson said.

The concerned ration shop owner has been suspended for maligning the image of the department by making false statements when no such order was issued, he added.

All state governments have also been told to ensure the PDS supplies be given to beneficiaries without imposing conditions. Under the National Food Security Act, the Centre is providing 5 kg of foodgrains per person every month to nearly 80 crore eligible beneficiaries at a highly subsidised rate of Rs 2-3 per kg.