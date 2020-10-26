‘Are others from Bangladesh? Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP over free vaccine promise for Bihar

Maharashtra is the worst hit state in terms of Covid cases and deaths.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday slammed the BJP for promising free coronavirus vaccination for poll-bound Bihar. Speaking at the Shiv Sena’s annual Dussehra event, Uddhav Thackeray said those promising free vaccination for a state should be ashamed of themselves. He asked the Centre if people from other states had come from ‘from Bangladesh or Kazakhstan’. “Those speaking like that should be ashamed of themselves. You are at the Centre,” he said.

In its manifesto released on October 22, the BJP promised to offer free Covid vaccination for Bihar. The promise triggered a massive controversy with many opposition leaders questioning the Centre for such a promise for a particular state when the entire country was hit by Covid-19.

Responding to this criticism, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said: “BJP’s manifesto promises free Covid vaccine. Like all programs, the Centre will provide vaccines to states at a nominal rate. It is for the state governments to decide if they want to give it free or otherwise. Health being a state subject, Bihar BJP has decided to give it free. Simple.”

Day after BJP’s announcement for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan too announced that he will provide a free corona vaccine for everyone. However, he tweaked his statement later saying only those who can not afford will get it free of cost. On Sunday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the whole country has the right to get a free vaccine and it should. The state governments of Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry have also made similar promises.

On Sunday, Union minister Pratap Sarangi on said that all people of the country will be given free COVID vaccines. Sarangi was responding to questions raised by the ruling BJD over the saffron party’s stand on free vaccines for the people of Odisha on the lines of its promise for poll-bound Bihar.