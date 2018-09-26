‘Arbitrary and unconstitutional’: Read Justice Chandrachud’s damning indictment of Centre on Aadhaar

Justice Chandrachud, who began pronouncing his judgement following the opening verdict read out by Justice Sikri, said the Aadhaar Act cannot be treated as a ‘Money bill’

The Supreme Court today upheld the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar with a majority 4:1 verdict even as Justice DY Chandrachud, who was also part of the five-judge bench, coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for passing notifications on Aadhaar. Justice Chandrachud was the only one in the five-member judge bench who struck down the Aadhaar citing an array of reasons.

Chandrachud, who began pronouncing his judgement following the opening verdict read out by Justice Sikri, said the Aadhaar Act cannot be treated as a ‘Money bill’ and that the passing of such a bill is a “fraud on Constitution” and amounts to a “violation of its basic structure”.

Raising apprehensions, Justice Chandrachud said the constitutional guarantees should not be left to risks posed by “technological advancements”. He also said since there is no independent regulatory framework, data protection and security are compromised. Hence, he said that the Aadhaar Act fails these tests under Article 14.

He said that since private players have access to the crucial information, the threat of profiling of Aadhaar card holders being used as a tool to detect political views of citizens very much looms large.

Rejecting the government’s move of mandating Aadhaar for benefits and services under Section 7, Justice Chandrachud said that this could lead to a situation where a citizen may not be able to survive without Aadhaar. Justice Chandrachud also held Section 7 as “arbitrary and unconstitutional.” In hard-hitting remarks against the Centre, Justice Chandrachud said that Centre should have approached “this Court” for variation of its orders. Passing notifications on Aadhaar amounts to a violation of interim orders of Supreme Court, he said.