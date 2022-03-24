Appropriating Bhagat Singh: Do political parties really understand his idea of revolution?

Every political party and leader who believes that religion and nationalism are synonymous must assimilate the essence of his essay ‘Why I am an atheist’, first.

By Adarsh Sharma

Taking a cue from the famous Mirza Ghalib couplet “poochte hain woh Bhagat Singh kaun hai, koi batlao ke hum batlaayein kya”, let us ruminate on how do we want to remember him 91 years after his death. A revolutionary Bhagat Singh, a rebellious Bhagat Singh, a theorist Bhagat Singh, an atheist Bhagat Singh, a writer Bhagat Singh, a visionary Bhagat Singh, or a unifying phenomenon marked by supreme sacrifice for the nation – Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Let’s try and cogitate why political parties across the spectrum want to appropriate this martyr. Why is it that while the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, has both admirers and critics but he only has fans and followers? Why do political parties and their leaders swear by his name and endorse his idea of nationalism? Do they really understand him and his idea of ‘inquilab’ (revolution)?

For me, both Gandhi and Bhagat Singh have a unique and incomparable place in the Indian freedom struggle. They are not mere individuals but complete ideologies in themselves. To follow their ideas, principles and teachings, we must first learn to unlearn. We must learn to stop comparing one to the other. We must learn to respect and acknowledge the valiant efforts of not only these two superhumans but deify every freedom fighter who stood by the idea of “Free India” and eventually sacrificed everything for it.

Bravehearts, who knew that they might not even “live” to live their dream of an independent India but still stood firm so that the coming generations could breathe free.

It’s painful and disheartening to see political parties often engage in arguments of comparison between these two national heroes.

In the words of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji, which he wrote in 1928, “Today, the leaders in India have come to that blind end where it is better to keep quiet. The same leaders who had wielded the responsibility of liberating the country and those who were crying out ‘common nationality’ have remained hidden with their heads between their knees … The leaders of India have become politically bankrupt.”

Does this not stand true to date? What was he hinting at?

“Bharat mata ki jai” and “inquilab zindabad” have long been the two most revered slogans in political rallies and movements including those of Anna Hazare which gave us AAP, but do they really understand what Bhagat Singh’s inquilab meant? I’m sure he certainly didn’t hint at removing Gandhiji’s photographs from the walls of government offices in free India!

While India venerates Shaheed Bhagat Singh as an iconic superhero who gave “eent ka jawaab patthar se”, I’m sure (or so do I presume) that even half of them haven’t read his essays on caste, communalism, politics and — the most contentious topic these days — “religion and nationalism”. Every political party and leader who thinks that religion and nationalism are synonymous must assimilate the essence of his essay ‘Why I am an atheist’, first.

To him, “mere faith and blind faith was dangerous”, and through this essay, he urged people to completely discard the obnoxious religious practices and redefine religion and nationalism.

Not an instance in history suggests that he was against Gandhi or his ideology, Yes, they both were exclusive in their own ways but the nation must realise that one was incomplete without the other. The nation and their political masters must also pause and introspect, while proudly remembering the martyrdom of Shri Sukhdev, Shri Rajguru and Shri Bhagat Singh, how close are we to “their” idea of azaadi.

In the words of Shaheed Bhagat Singh – ” …the struggle in India would continue so long as a handful of exploiters go on exploiting the labour of the common people for their own ends. It matters little whether these exploiters are purely British capitalists, or British and Indians in alliance, or even purely Indians.”

(The author is an advertising and marketing professional offering customised media solutions to brands and political parties. Views expressed are personal.)