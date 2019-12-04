‘Appoint me executioner so ‘Nirbhaya’ convicts can be hanged soon’, Himachal man writes to President Kovind

Ravi Kumar (ANI)

With four convicts in the Nirbhaya case yet to be hanged and reports suggesting that Delhi’s Tihar jail does not have an executioner to carry out the task, a man from Shimla has reached out to the President seeking the job. In a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, the man, identified as Ravi Kumar has sought to be recruited as an executioner on a temporary basis in Delhi’s Tihar Jail so that the convict can be hanged.

“Appoint me executioner so ‘Nirbhaya’ case convicts can be hanged soon and her soul rests in peace,” Kumar, who hails from Shimla, has written in his letter to the President.

Nirbhaya was gang-raped on December 16, 2012, before she and her friend were thrown out of a moving bus. Few days later, she died at a Singpaore hospital. The incident sent shockwaves across the country, triggering nationwide protests demanding that the accused be punished at the earliest.

Hearing the case, the Supreme Court had awarded the death penalty to the accused. Among the accused, one committed suicide inside the jail before the verdict, while one was declared a minor and was let off from the case.

Recently, the Delhi government had strongly recommended to reject the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts. Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain sent the file to Lt Governor Anil Baijal with the AAP government’s recommendations.

“This is the most heinous crime of extreme brutality committed by the applicant (Vinay Sharma). This is the case where exemplary punishment should be given to deter others from committing such atrocious crimes,” Jain said in the file noting.

Speaking about the case further Jain added, “There is no merit in mercy petition, strongly recommended for rejection”. The file would now be sent to the L-G for further consideration, From there it would be sent to Union Ministry for Home Affairs along with recommendations made by the Delhi L-G.

In a similar incident in Hyderabad recently, a young doctor in Hyderabad was brutally raped and killed, leading to anger and condemnation across the country.