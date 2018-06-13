Apple production likely to decline in Himachal Pradesh

Due to scanty rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, apple production is likely to decline. (Image: IE)

Due to scanty rainfall and snow during the winters, apple production is likely to drop significantly this year and may not touch 1-crore boxes.

The apple production was expected to be around 98-lakh boxes, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Amit Kashyap, who held a meeting here today to view the arrangements for marketing of apple starting from July 15, said.

Freight rates during the season will be fixed by Sub Divisional Magistrates in consultations with apple growers and transport unions and all the SDM would submit their reports within ten days, he said.

Kashyap further said that a central control room will be set up at Fagu from July 15 to October 31, while sub control rooms would be operational in Narkanda, Kharapatthar, Naina near Balag, Kuddu and Rampur for smooth movement of trucks.

During the apple marketing season, identity cards will be issued to drivers and cleaners of trucks engaged in transportation of apple and a fee of Rs 150 would be charged from drivers of trucks and Rs 100 from drivers of pickups.

The deputy commissioner also asked the HIMFED and HPMC to ensure supply of quality cartons to growers and informed that the matter regarding GST exemption of trucks, coming from other states for carriage of apple from August 1 to October 31, has been placed before the government.

Instructions have been issued to public works department (PWD) to repair the link roads and deploy heavy machinery at all vulnerable locations to keep the roads open.

Superintendent of police, Shimla, Ompati Jamwal said that 30 policemen will be deployed at the control room while more than 100 policemen would look after transportation.