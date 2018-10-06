Apple Executive murder case: UP police suspends three policemen for staging protest in support of Prashant Chaudhary

Accused constable Prashant Chaudhary (Express photo)

The Uttar Pradesh police have suspended three policemen for wearing black armbands during working hours on Friday to protest against the arrest of constable Prashant Chaudhary for the alleged murder of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari in the city last week.

The three constables were identified as Jitendra Kumar Verma, Sumit Kumar and Gaurav Chaudhary. Jitendra was posted at Aliganj, Gaurav at Naka Hindola and Sumit at Gudamba. According to a report by The Indian Express, in a statement, Praveen Kumar, DIG (Law and Order) said that the trio was suspended for creating dissatisfaction among fellow constables. Kumar also stated that a departmental inquiry had been started against the policemen.

The UP police also removed three SHOs (Station House Officer) of Aliganj, Gudamba and Naka Hindola police stations for lack of supervision. Two former policemen-Avinash Pathak and Vijendra Yadav were also arrested from Varanasi and Mirzapur respectively for an attempts to encourage the trio for staging protests. Pathak was arrested by police in Mirzapur while Yadav was arrested in Varanasi.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Raju Ranjan, SHO, Cantonment police station, Varanasi said that Vijendra Yadav was arrested under CrPC section 151 for inciting policemen by asking them not to eat in mess in protest against the arrest of Prashant Chaudhary.

This comes after several photographs emerged in social media where these policemen were seen wearing black armbands. At first, the police tried to accept the complaint, saying the photographs were morphed. However, later, a detailed probe was initiated. DIG Praveen Kumar has said that an action will also be taken against the person involved in uploading the morphed photographs.

On Friday, a policeman in Etah district- Sarvesh Chaudhary was suspended for uploading a post on Facebook in support of Chaudhary. An FIR (First Information Report) was also lodged at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station against unknown people for uploading content on social media.

Vivek Tiwari (38), an Apple executive was allegedly killed last Saturday by Prashant Chaudhary in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar Extension.