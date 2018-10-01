Apple executive killing: In second FIR, wife claims constable killed Vivek Tiwari intentionally, made witness sign on blank paper

Vivek Tiwari killing: Wife Kalpana files second FIR

Kalpana Tiwari, the widow of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari who was allegedly killed by a police official in Lucknow last week, has filed a second FIR in the case. According to a report in The Indian Express, Kalpana filed the new FIR on Sunday, claiming that police officials who reached the crime scene didn’t allow Tiwari’s companion, Sama Khan, to make or receive phone calls. Khan was accompanying Tiwari when he was shot dead by the police in Gomti Nagar locality. In her complaint, Kalpana also alleged that Khan was made to sign a blank paper by the officials.

The first FIR in the cade, filed by Khan on Saturday, named two constables, Prashant Chaudhary and Sandeep Kumar. She had said that Prashant had killed Tiwari when they were returning home after attending an Apple event. Subsequently, the two cops were arrested by police later and sent to jail.

Kalpana said that in the FIR, she has provided details Khan shared with her. According to Kalpana, Khan told her that constable Prashant had intentionally killed Vivek. “I was with my colleague ASM sir (Tiwari was the Area Sales Manager of Apple), returning home at around 1.30 am when suddenly Prashant Chaudhary and Sandeep Kumar came in front of the car. ASM sir got scared and as he had a female friend with him, he tried to move his car by escaping. At the same time, the constable sitting on the back seat of (their) motorcycle and having a cane in his hand (got off) the motorcycle. Prashant Chaudhary, who was on the front seat, put his pistol against the wind shield and fired with intention to kill,” the second FIR said while quoting Khan.

Kalpana said that Khan had tried to stop people and cried for help, but she was not allowed to make or receive phone calls. “I cried a lot for help and tried to stop people. I tried my best to save him but the policemen that came neither (were) letting me make (a) call nor receive a call,” Kalpana quoted Khan as saying in the FIR.

She added that Khan was also forced to sign a blank paper by the cops who arrived at the scene later. Since Khan was alone and was scared, she signed a blank paper.

“They pressurized me to sign on a blank paper and later under the pressure of police and media officials made me write on the paper. As I was a lot scared, I wrote whatever they asked me to,” Kalpana’s FIR claimed, quoting Khan.

The two police officials were arrested on Saturday and were sent to the jail. According to police, Prashant and Sandeep have been dismissed from service.

Minister accepts wife’s claims

When state Justice Minister Brijesh Pathak was asked about the charges made by Kalpana on police, he agreed with some of her claims. Accepting that there were lapses on the part the police, he said that the FIR was not registered the way it should have been and that efforts were made to hush up the case.

“The lone eyewitness was kept in police custody for nearly 17 hours and her signature was taken on a plain piece of paper. The FIR was not registered the way it should have been. There is no consistency between the statement of Sana (who was accompanying the victim) and the FIR,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team and a forensic team visited the crime scene on Sunday. They also inspected the two vehicles – Vivek’s SUV and bike of Prashant and Sandeep, involved in the crime.