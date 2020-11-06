  • MORE MARKET STATS

Appeasement politics hurting Bengal’s glory: Amit Shah

By: |
Updated: Nov 06, 2020 3:27 PM

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah visited Dakshineswar temple on the second day of his two-day visit to the state. He was taken to the sanctum sanctorum of the centuries-old shrine, where he offered puja to the goddess.

Amit Shah in Bengal

 

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the “appeasement politics” in the state has hurt Bengal’s age-old tradition of upholding the country’s spiritual consciousness. He said that there was a need to restore West Bengal’s “lost glory”. The Home Minister also said that Bengal was the land of luminaries such as Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Sri Ramakrishna and Swami Vivekananda, and the state once used to be the centre of spiritual awakening in the entire country.

Related News

“However, the politics of appeasement has hurt this glorious tradition of Bengal. I hereby call upon the people of Bengal to wake up and perform their responsibilities to bring back the glory of the state,” Amit Shah said. He is on a two-day visit to West Bengal.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah visited Dakshineswar temple on the second day of his two-day visit to the state. He was taken to the sanctum sanctorum of the centuries-old shrine, where he offered puja to the goddess. “I prayed for the well being of the entire state, the country and its people. We prayed that the country retains its
position of glory in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Amit Shah was greeted at the temple by members of state BJP Mohila Morcha, including its president Agnimitra Paul, who blew conch shells and put a ’tilak’ on his forehead. The Union minister, after offering prayers, headed to eminent vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty’s music school-cum-residence ‘Shrutinandan’, where he met his students and family members.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Appeasement politics hurting Bengal’s glory Amit Shah
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Air Pollution: SC asks Centre to ensure no smog in Delhi-NCR
2Bihar Election 2020: Third and final phase of polling tomorrow; 1204 candidates in fray for 78 seats
3Bihar Election 2020: Constituencies going to polls in phase-3 on November 7 