Appeasement politics hurting Bengal’s glory: Amit Shah

Amit Shah in Bengal

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the “appeasement politics” in the state has hurt Bengal’s age-old tradition of upholding the country’s spiritual consciousness. He said that there was a need to restore West Bengal’s “lost glory”. The Home Minister also said that Bengal was the land of luminaries such as Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Sri Ramakrishna and Swami Vivekananda, and the state once used to be the centre of spiritual awakening in the entire country.

“However, the politics of appeasement has hurt this glorious tradition of Bengal. I hereby call upon the people of Bengal to wake up and perform their responsibilities to bring back the glory of the state,” Amit Shah said. He is on a two-day visit to West Bengal.

पश्चिम बंगाल में तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति से उसकी महान परंपरा आहत हुई है। बंगाल पूरे देश के आध्यात्मिक और धार्मिक चेतना का केंद्र रहा है। यह गौरव फिर से बंगाल प्राप्त करे इसके लिए मैं सभी से आह्वान करता हूँ कि आप सब एकजुट और जागरूक होकर अपने-अपने दायित्वों का निर्वहन करें। pic.twitter.com/ZwEQ5fKMtZ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 6, 2020

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah visited Dakshineswar temple on the second day of his two-day visit to the state. He was taken to the sanctum sanctorum of the centuries-old shrine, where he offered puja to the goddess. “I prayed for the well being of the entire state, the country and its people. We prayed that the country retains its

position of glory in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Amit Shah was greeted at the temple by members of state BJP Mohila Morcha, including its president Agnimitra Paul, who blew conch shells and put a ’tilak’ on his forehead. The Union minister, after offering prayers, headed to eminent vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty’s music school-cum-residence ‘Shrutinandan’, where he met his students and family members.

(With inputs from PTI)