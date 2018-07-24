Appear before Assembly panel, you are protected: HC to Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash

“The court is of the view that the petitioner is adequately protected and no further clarification is required,” it said and disposed of the application. (PTI)

The Delhi High Court today told Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash that he is “adequately protected” against any punishment by a Delhi Legislative Assembly committee which has sought his presence and asked him to appear before the panel. Justice Vibhu Bakhru said his order of July 13 was “expressly clear” that the bureaucrat has to participate in the proceedings before the Assembly’s Committee of Privileges (CoP) and if any punishment was imposed on him, it would not be implemented till his plea against the panel’s notice to him was decided.

The observation by the court came on an application moved by Prakash seeking clarification of its July 13 order asking him to appear before the panel which issued notice to him on a complaint by the Question and Reference (Q&R) Committee of the Assembly. The applicant also raised the apprehension that one of the members of the CoP was biased against him, but the court allayed his fears by saying that the proceedings would be video recorded.

“The order (of July 13) is expressly clear that petitioner (Prakash) will participate in the proceedings without prejudice and if the committee recommends or imposes any punishment, same will not be implemented till final disposal of the petition. “The court is of the view that the petitioner is adequately protected and no further clarification is required,” it said and disposed of the application.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Prakash, alleged during the hearing that the chairperson of the CoP was “biased” against and “hostile” towards his client. He said a senior bureaucrat cannot be treated in this manner. The court, however, said “no prejudice is being caused to you by appearance (before the panel).” “Are you protected, the answer is yes.

On your plea, it is being videotaped. Court will watch the recording,” the judge said. On July 13 while asking Prakash and two other bureaucrats to appear before the committee, the court had warned them that not doing so would invite contempt action. The direction had come after the court was informed that the three officers were neither appearing before the panels, nor giving the information sought from them. They were taking advantage of the court’s earlier order restraining the authorities from taking action against them, the lawyers for the Assembly and the Speaker of the House had alleged.

The high court had on March 9 asked the panels not to take coercive steps against the IAS officers. The chief secretary was earlier served a notice by the Privileges Committee for skipping a meeting on February 20, which was scheduled a day after he was allegedly assaulted by two AAP MLAs — Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal.

The Privileges Committee had issued the notice after receiving a complaint against the Chief Secretary by the Q&R Committee. The Q&R Committee had also served notice on two IAS officers — J B Singh, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, and Shurbir Singh, chief executive officer of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). The chief secretary and the two officers were called for the meeting by the Q&R Committee to examine issues in which a reply from the Department of Cooperative Society was found to be uncomplete and unsatisfactory. The issues related to the Delhi Nagrik Sahkari Bank Ltd.