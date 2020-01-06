Appeal students to not leave campus, measures being taken to normalise situation: JNU proctor

Many were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. (PTI Image)

JNU Proctor Dhananjay Singh on Monday appealed to the students to not leave campus and assured that measures are being taken to normalise the situation.

“We appeal to students to not panic and leave the campus. Measures are being taken to normalise situation on the campus and ensure safety of everyone,” Singh said after meeting HRD officials over the violence in the campus on Sunday.

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.

Many were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.