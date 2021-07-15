‘Appalling apathy’: NHRC recommends CBI probe, trial outside West Bengal in post-poll violence incidents

Pic: NHRC member Atif Rasheed during his visit to post-poll violence affected families and their deserted house.

In a major setback to the Mamata Banerjee government, the National Human Rights Commissions has come down heavily on the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal and recommended a CBI inquiry into grievous offences like murder and rape. The post-poll violence had allegedly affected over three thousand people in Bengal. The NHRC, in its report submitted to the Calcutta High Court, has recommended that trials should be conducted outside Bengal. The commission claimed in its report that ‘Spatio-temporal expanse of violent incidents in Bengal reflects appalling apathy of state government towards the plight of victims.

The NHRC has also called for the constiution of a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the matter. In a move that shows a lack of trust in the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal administration, the NHRC has also called for a scheme to protect witnesses fearing threats to their lives.

The NHRC report has also recommended reforming police and bureaucracy besides the constitution of a committee to monitor the progress of the case and current situation. In its report, the NHRC said that situation in Bengal is a manifestation of ‘law of ruler’ instead of ‘rule of law’.

BJP MP from Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, Arjun Singh, seconded the NHRC recommendations saying that the matter can only be resolved through a CBI investigation.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has said that the NHRC has no locus standi in the state’s law and order situation and the report is not acceptable to them. Speaking to a TV channel, TMC MP Saugata Roy said that NHRC recommendations are not a correct representation of the facts and are not acceptable to the West Bengal government. He also claimed that the situation in the state became normal after Mamata Banerjee took an oath as CM.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also hit out at the NHRC saying the body must respect the judiciary. “NHRC must respect the judiciary, it should not have leaked report on post-poll violence, which was meant to be submitted only in high court,” said Banerjee.