Apologise, sack Navjot Singh Sidhu for comparing South India with Pakistan: BJP to Rahul Gandhi

A day after Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he found Pakistan’s language easier than Tamil, the Bhartiya Janata Party has hit out at the cricketer-turned-politician and asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to sack him and apologise.

Sidhu while speaking at a literary festival in Kasol on Saturday compared Tamil Nadu’s language and culture with that of Pakistan’s and said: “If I go to Tamil Nadu, I don’t understand the language…but if I travel to Pakistan there is no difficulty.”

His comparison of South India with Pakistan did not go down well with a section of people including political parties such as BJP and AIDMK. Speaking to ANI, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao directed his attack on Rahul Gandhi and said that he should sack Sidhu for his comments.

“We know your party loves Pakistan and your members sing its praises. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to every south Indian and make Navjot Singh Sidhu apologise too. Sidhu should be sacked,” ANI quoted Rao as saying.

ADMK spokesperson Muralidaran Shivalingam has reportedly said that Sidhu should not be taken seriously as ‘he is a comedian’.

This is the second time when Sidhu has courted a controversy by bringing Pakistan in his discourse. Earlier, the Punjab minister had claimed that Pakistan was ready to open the Kartar Sahib corridor, a religious site situated near India and Pakistan border, and that formal communication should be made from New Delhi.

However, the Indian government informed that Islamabad had not responded to New Delhi’s previous formal requests on the issue. Sidhu had made that remarks after returning from Pakistan where he had gone to attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony.