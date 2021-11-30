‘Apologise for what?’ Rahul Gandhi dismisses Centre’s proposal for apology by 12 suspended MPs

Union Minister Piyush Goyal today said that the kind of indiscipline the house witnessed during the last Monsoon session was never seen before.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said that Opposition members won’t offer any apology to get their suspensions revoked after Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi suggesting that the decision could be reconsidered if the 12 suspended MPs apologise to the House for their misbehaviour on August 11.

“Apologise for what? For raising public issues in Parliament? Not at all!” said Rahul Gandhi in a tweet.

किस बात की माफ़ी?

संसद में जनता की बात उठाने की? बिलकुल नहीं! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 30, 2021

Twelve Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended from the House on Monday for the entire Winter Session for creating ruckus on August 11 when the Opposition and the Centre were at loggerheads over the Pegasus scandal.

“In order to maintain the dignity of the House, the government was forced to place this proposal of suspension before the House. But if these 12 MPs still apologise to the Speaker and the House for their misbehaviour, then the government is also ready to consider their proposal positively with an open heart.

“The government is ready to debate every issue and answer every question as per rules. Many important bills are to be introduced in the House from tomorrow. I once again appeal to all the parties to allow the House to function and have a fruitful and healthy discussion on all these bills,” said Joshi.

सदन की गरिमा बनाए रखने के लिए सरकार को मजबूरी में निलंबन का यह प्रस्ताव सदन के सामने रखना पड़ा।

लेकिन यदि ये 12 सांसद अभी भी अपने दुर्व्यवहार के लिए सभापति और सदन से माफी मांग लें, तो सरकार भी उनके प्रस्ताव पर खुले दिल से सकारात्मक रूप से विचार करने को तैयार है।#WinterSession pic.twitter.com/JszBgbNCOI — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) November 30, 2021

Union Minister Piyush Goyal today said that the kind of indiscipline the house witnessed during the last Monsoon session was never seen before. “One Opposition MP tried to vandalise an LED screen, few MPs attacked women marshals. It was important to take action to maintain the dignity of the House,” said Goyal today.

According to reports, eight Opposition party leaders led by Mallikarjun Kharge met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu earlier today requesting him to reconsider the suspension of 12 MPs. Opposition MPs staged a walkout from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha after Naidu rejected the revocation proposal. “We have boycotted the Lok Sabha proceedings for the remaining day in protest against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs,” said Congress leader KC Venugopal.