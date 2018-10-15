​​​
  APJ Abdul Kalam was a great president and wonderful motivator, says PM Narendra Modi

Born on October 15, 1931 at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, Kalam served as the 11th President of India from 2002-07.

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 15, 2018 1:22 PM
Today is former President A P J Abdul Kalam’s 87th birth anniversary. (File photo: PTI)

Remembering former President A P J Abdul Kalam on his 87th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday described him as a “wonderful motivator” and a great president.

“An exceptional teacher, a wonderful motivator, an outstanding scientist and a great President, Dr Kalam lives in the hearts and minds of every Indian. Remembering him on his jayanti,” Modi tweeted.

