  • MORE MARKET STATS

Apex court stays EC order scrapping Kamal Nath’s ‘star campaigner’ status

By: |
November 3, 2020 1:15 AM

A Bench led by Chief Justice SA Bobde said the EC had no power to determine who should be a ‘star campaigner’ of a political party. “How can you determine who is their leader? It’s their power not the EC’s power. We are staying the order,” the CJI said.

The EC had revoked Nath’s status citing repeated violations of the model code of conduct.The EC had revoked Nath’s status citing repeated violations of the model code of conduct.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Election Commission of India’s (EC) order revoking Congress leader Kamal Nath’s ‘star campaigner’ status for Tuesday’s bypolls in Madhya Pradesh.

The EC had revoked Nath’s status citing repeated violations of the model code of conduct.

Related News

A Bench led by Chief Justice SA Bobde said the EC had no power to determine who should be a ‘star campaigner’ of a political party. “How can you determine who is their leader? It’s their power not the EC’s power. We are staying the order,” the CJI said.

“Where does EC have the power to determine who will be the leader of a party under Section 77 of Representation of People Act?” the bench asked senior counsel Rakesh Dwivedi, who was representing the commission.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Nath, argued that the EC had issued an advisory on October 26, which was followed by the order on October 30 citing a complaint against Nath over his October 13 speech. He said the former MP chief minister was not heard before his “star campaigner” status was revoked.

The EC “order is illegal, arbitrary, unreasoned, passed in complete violation of basic canons of natural justice and in negation of fair play and therefore, deserves to be quashed”, Nath said in his plea.

He said the EC “has not taken equivalent action against repeated violation of MCC by leaders of BJP despite various representations by the Indian National Congress”.

The EC action against Nath was taken over two comments: calling Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan “mafia” and “milawat khor (someone who adulterates)” on October 13 and for calling BJP candidate Imarti Devi an “item” while campaigning for a Congress candidate.

The commission had said Nath had repeatedly “breached ethical and dignified behaviour.” It had earlier warned him over his “item” remark.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Apex court stays EC order scrapping Kamal Naths star campaigner status
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rajasthan Assembly passes three bills to counter Centre’s farm laws
2Nirav Modi case: Fugitive diamond merchant’s extradition case to enter final stages in UK court
3Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, 9 others elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh