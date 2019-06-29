Aparna Yadav on SP-BSP break-up: Mayawati couldn’t digest respect given by Samajwadi Party

Aparna Yadav’s statement comes a few days after Mayawati called time on her alliance with rival-turned-friend Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav has lashed out at BSP supremo Mayawati for dissolving the grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh following general elections loss. Aparna said that the SP offer respect to Mayawati but latter couldn’t take it.

“We left no stone unturned in giving respect to Mayawati, but she did not keep the dignity of that respect. She was unable to digest the respect given by the SP. Those who can not digest respect cannot digest disrespect as well,” she said. Aparna is wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger son Pratik Yadav.

According to Aparna, the decision of a pre-poll alliance with Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh was entirely that of Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav was not actually in favour of it. She also said that the SP is now facing a tough challenge to revive itself.

She maintained that Mulayam Singh was not in favour of an electoral understanding with the BSP. “He (Mulayam) always said no to the idea. He wanted that if there has to be an alliance, it should be post-poll instead of pre-poll,” the SP leader said.

“I don’t know who he (Akhilesh) consulted before taking the decision… Now, the SP faces a big challenge as it has very few seats in the Lok Sabha. All Samajwadis now need to come together and introspect deeply on the defeat,” she said.

Mulayam, she said, was saddened by the results of the Lok Sabha elections. The BSP-SP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh could manage just 15 seats from state’s quota of 80 parliamentary seats. While the BSP pocketed 10 seats, the won just five. The RLD did not win a seat. In 2014, the BSP had failed to win even a single seat and the SP was restricted to just five seats.

