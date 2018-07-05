AP NEET Counselling 2018: MBBS, BDS final merit list at ntruhs.ap.nic.in; check state rank, admission dates

AP NEET final merit list was released after multiple rounds of seat allotment. All selected candidates will have to undergo a medical examination.

AP NEET Counselling 2018: The final merit list for medical admissions for MBBS/BDS Courses in Andhra Pradesh has been released by Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada on the official website- ntruhs.ap.nic.in. The final rank list has been prepared as per NEET rank of the candidates after verification of original certification under competent authority quota. The final merit list was released after multiple rounds of seat allotment. All selected candidates will have to undergo a medical examination.

Successful candidates who enrol for MBBS/BDS courses for this academic year will not be permitted to cancel the seat or withdraw from the course after the MOP-UP counselling till September 15. If the seats are cancelled after September 15, candidates will have pay a cancellation fee to the university, to the tune of Rs.3,00,000 for MBBS and Rs.1,00,000 for BDS.

How to check AP Merit List 2018: