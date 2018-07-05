AP NEET Counselling 2018: MBBS, BDS final merit list at ntruhs.ap.nic.in; check state rank, admission dates

AP NEET Counselling 2018: The final merit list for medical admissions for MBBS/BDS Courses in Andhra Pradesh has been released by Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada on the official website- ntruhs.ap.nic.in. The final rank list has been prepared as per NEET rank of the candidates after verification of original certification under competent authority quota. The final merit list was released after multiple rounds of seat allotment. All selected candidates will have to undergo a medical examination.
Successful candidates who enrol for MBBS/BDS courses for this academic year will not be permitted to cancel the seat or withdraw from the course after the MOP-UP counselling till September 15. If the seats are cancelled after September 15, candidates will have pay a cancellation fee to the university, to the tune of Rs.3,00,000 for MBBS and Rs.1,00,000 for BDS.
How to check AP Merit List 2018:
1. Log into the official website- ntruhs.ap.nic.in.
2. On the homepage, click on the link ‘MBBS-BDS – Convernor Quota- College wise allotments’.
3. Check the document for your rank in the merit list.
4. Take a print out and keep it for further reference.
NEET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had declared the National Eligibility Entrance Test Results on June 4. CBSE NEET exam was conducted on May 6, 2018 across 2255 examination centres in India. A total of 13,26,725 candidates had registered for the CBSE NEET exam 2018. Over 7 lakh candidates have qualified for NEET 2018, out of which 6.3 lakh are from the general category. This year, Kalpana Kumari topped the NEET UG 2018 with 691 marks out of 720.