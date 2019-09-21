AP govt serves fresh notice for removal of bungalow being used by Chandrababu Naidu

In response to the preliminary order-cum-show cause notice, the building owner had sought a personal hearing and sent his general power of attorney and advocates to the CRDA Commissioner on July 15.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday served a fresh notice for ‘removal’ of the illegal river front bungalow, taken on lease by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority served the fresh notice on its owner, Lingamaneni Ramesh, directing its removal within seven days. A ‘confirmation order’ to this effect was pasted on the walls of the bungalow last night and came to light on Saturday even as the former Chief Minister was away in Hyderabad. The CRDA had on June 27 served a preliminary order-cum-show cause notice’, asking the owner to remove the ‘illegal structures’ as per Section 115 (1) of CRDA Act, 2014.

The state High Court had refused to grant any relief to owners of such illegal structures on the riverbank. The CRDA said the bungalow was built on a 1.38-acre site on the Krishna riverbed “without any legal permission and in total violation of rules and regulations.” Besides the concrete structure, a swimming pool and helipad were also built within 100 meters of the river. Also, 10 temporary sheds were raised without any permission from the Authority, it added. In response to the preliminary order-cum-show cause notice, the building owner had sought a personal hearing and sent his general power of attorney and advocates to the CRDA Commissioner on July 15.

They had sought 10 days time to submit documents and ‘other requisites, but nothing was filed till date, the CRDA Commissioner said. He issued the proceedings on September 19, stating that the building owner’s reply to the show-cause notice was “not to the satisfaction of this Authority”. Accordingly, a ‘confirmation order’ was issued under Section 115(3) of the CRDA Act, ordering that all illegal structures be removed within seven days, failing which the Authority itself would proceed to remove it.

Naidu, as the then Chief Minister of AP, leased the riverfront bungalow in June 2015 and got it notified as the official residence of the Chief Minister. Notices against this structure which was built in violation of the Environment Protection Act and River Conservation Act, among others in February 2015 also. But no action was taken after Naidu occupied the bungalow. He later claimed that the state government took possession of the bungalow since he, as the Chief Minister, was occupying it. After losing power, he wrote to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 5, stating that the bungalow he was staying in was private property.