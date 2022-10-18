AP ECET Counselling 2022 Final seat allotment list at ecet-sche.aptonline.in Check how to download

AP ECET Counselling 2022 Final Seat Allotment List: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, AP ECET is going to release the final seat allotment list today, October 18 as per schedule. The candidates who are waiting for the seat allotment list will be able to download their counselling list from the official website of AP ECET- ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

According to the recent updates, the AP ECET 2022 Counselling Final Phase seat allotment result will be released today after 6 PM. The candidates have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website for latest updates. The final phase of self-reporting and reporting at college will start from October 18 and end on October 22.

All the candidates have been advised to upload their necessary documents certificates (in jpg format) duly selecting the helpline centres for online verificaftion of certificates uploaded online. The concerned authorities in Help Line Centres will verify the uploaded documents. Hence, the candidates need not to visit the helpline centres for verification of certificates, if they don’t have any problems.

How to download AP ECET Counselling 2022?

Visit the official website of AP ECET – ecet-sche.aptonline.in Click on the notification link that reads ‘AP ECET Counselling 2022 final seat allotment list’ flashing on the homepage Enter the registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details on the login page AP ECET Counselling 2022 Seat allotment list will be displayed Download the AP ECET 2022 allotment list and complete the admission procedure within the time period provided.

The candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs. 1200 while the candidates belonging to the SC/ST category will have to pay Rs. 600 for counselling process. The classes for the next academic year will start from 28 November 2022.