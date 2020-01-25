Anyone who opposes BJP’s agenda of hate is dubbed as urban naxal: Rahul Gandhi

By: |
Published: January 25, 2020 2:35:55 PM

The Centre's decision has angered the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra, which was seen to be preparing to withdraw all cases against intellectuals and social activists accused of inciting the clashes.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress, BJP, Bhima-Koregaon case, NIA, Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra, Anil DeshmukhA day after the Centre handed over the Bhima-Koregaon case to the NIA, Gandhi attacked the central agency saying its “stooges” can never erase “the symbol of resistance”. (PTI photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the Centre alleging that anyone who opposes the ruling BJP’s “agenda of hate” is dubbed as an “urban naxal”. A day after the Centre handed over the Bhima-Koregaon case to the NIA, Gandhi attacked the central agency saying its “stooges” can never erase “the symbol of resistance”.

“Anyone who opposes the MOSH agenda of hate is an ‘Urban Naxal’. “Bhima-Koregaon is a symbol of resistance that the Government’s NIA stooges can never erase,” he said on Twitter. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe into the 2018 Koregaon-Bhima violence on Friday, a day after the Maharashtra government held a review meeting with senior Pune police officers to take a call on pursuing the matter.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said handing over the Koregaon-Bhima probe to the NIA is against the Constitution and condemned it.

