‘Anyone can resign’: Mamata Banerjee downplays exit as another minister quits Cabinet

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Hours after another minister quit her cabinet, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee downplayed the exit saying ‘anyone can resign’ and should not be taken in any negative way. Her reaction came soon after Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Minister of State for Youth Services and Sports, resigned from the Cabinet. The chief minister said: “Anyone can resign. He (Laxmi Ratan Shukla) wrote in his resignation letter that he wants to give more time to sports and will continue as an MLA. Don’t take it in a negative way.”

News agency PTI reported that Shukla sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a copy of it to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Former captain of the Bengal Ranji team, Shukla in his resignation letter to Banerjee expressed his willingness to “retire” from politics, the agency reported citing officials. MLA from Howrah North, Shukla was looking after the TMC affairs in Howrah district. He, however, has not given up his post as an MLA.

In the last couple of weeks, the TMC has witnessed a flurry of resignations including high-profile minister Suvendu Adhikari. Along with Suvendu, 5 TMC MLAs joined the BJP. It is feared that many more party leaders may leave TMC to join the BJP. Last month, Home Minister Amit Shah said that by the time election begins in the state only Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee would be left in the party. He said that the BJP would form the next government by winning over 200 seats.