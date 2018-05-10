Any ‘sewak’ can become Prime Minister: Shiv Sena’s swipe at PM Modi for calling Rahul Gandhi an ‘immature naamdar’

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut at Saamna Press office in Prabhadevi. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 13th April 2018, Mumbai.)

BJP’s key ally Shiv Sena today took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark on Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s prime ministerial ambitions after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Senior party leader Sanjay Raut said that every person in the country has a right to dream of becoming the Prime Minister.

ANI quoted him as saying that when PM Modi can call himself a ‘pradhan sewak’, any ‘sewak’ of this country can become the Prime Minister. “In this country, every person has the right to dream of becoming the Prime Minister,” he said in an apparent reference to the PM’s remark made during an election rally in Karnataka yesterday.

While addressing a rally in Bangarpet, PM Modi had called Rahul Gandhi ‘immature’ and wondered if people will accept an ‘immature naamdar’ for the post.

Rahul had earlier this week at an event expressed his ambition of becoming the Prime Minister. Replying to a question, he had said that if the Congress party gets majority in next year’s general elections, he will become the Prime Minister. This was the first time when Rahul had openly staked claim for the top post. Several Congress leaders had in past said that Rahul will be made the PM if Congress returns to power in 2019.

It will now be interesting to see whether the partners of the Congress-led UPA support Rahul’s candidature because several leaders have expressed their reservation to the leadership of Rahul who was anointed to the Congress’ president post late last year. Under Rahul’s leadership, the Congress has so far lost assembly elections in Gujarat, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Rahul is currently leading the Congress’ campaign in Karnataka where polling will be held on May 12. If the party wins the election, it will give a push to the internal call from his supporters to declare him as the prime ministerial candidate. But if the Congress once again loses, it will further fuel the voices of dissent critical of his leadership.