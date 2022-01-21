‘Any other face visible?’: Priyanka Gandhi drops big hint on Congress face for Uttar Pradesh CM

While launching the party’s youth manifesto named ‘Bharti Vidhan’, Priyanka promised that if Congress comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, 1.5 lakh teachers will be employed in primary schools.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today appeared to project herself as the chief ministerial face of the Congress going into the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Asked about the party’s CM face for the UP polls during an interaction with the media to launch the party’s youth manifesto, she said, “Is there any other face visible?”

This makes the UP Election contest even more interesting with four heavyweight leaders vying for the CM’s post – Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, and Priyanka Gandhi. While CM Yogi and Akhilesh Yadav have confirmed that they will be contesting the polls from the Gorakhpur and Karhal seats respectively, Mayawati won’t be contesting the polls. Now, all eyes will be on Priyanka to see whether she contests the polls or would be taking the Legislative Council route if her party is voted to power.

However, a formal announcement is awaited.

The Congress party has bet big on women in the UP elections this time. The party has not only reserved 40 per cent of tickets for women but also promised to reserve 40 per cent of jobs for them. The party has already promised to give smartphones and scooties to girl students. While launching the party’s youth manifesto named ‘Bharti Vidhan’, Priyanka promised that if Congress comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, 1.5 lakh teachers will be employed in primary schools. “There will be severe punishments for paper leaks….We will provide 40 per cent reservations for girls in government jobs. We will provide Rs 5000 crore for startups. One lakh vacant posts will be filled in the Police department alone,” said Priyanka Gandhi.

Uttar Pradesh assembly election will be held in seven phases – February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 10. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.