Anusuiya Uikey, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan appointed governors of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh

By: |
Published: July 16, 2019 8:32:16 PM

A communique was issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan after President Ram Nath Kovind cleared their files for the gubernatorial post.

The post of Chhattisgarh governor was under the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

BJP leaders Anusuiya Uikey and Biswa Bhusan Harichandan were appointed Tuesday as governors of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh respectively. A communique was issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan after President Ram Nath Kovind cleared their files for the gubernatorial post.

Harichandan, who is a BJP leader from Odisha, replaces E. S. L. Narasimhan, who was the governor of Andhra Pradesh for the last one decade. Uikey is a BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh. The post of Chhattisgarh governor was under the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Anusuiya Uikey, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan appointed governors of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop