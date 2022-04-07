Anurag Thakur as Himachal CM? Manish Sisodia’s big claim about BJP’s plans ahead of polls

Having made its intentions to contest all seats in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh clear, the Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is looking to replace Jai Ram Thakur as the Chief Minister ahead of polls in a bid to hide the failures of its government. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia today claimed that the BJP is mulling over a change in its chief ministerial face in the hill state months ahead of the polls. Sisodia today claimed that the BJP is considering replacing Jai Ram Thakur with Union Minister Anurag Thakur as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh fearing the popularity of the Aam Aadmi Party going into polls.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia also claimed that the ruling party wanted to make the big change fearing defeat in the Himachal assembly elections with the growing popularity of AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP is aggressively campaigning in the hill state buoyant from its performance in Punjab.

Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday and promised to end corruption in the state on the lines of Delhi and Punjab if elected to power. The AAP claimed that 3 lakh people have joined their Himachal Pradesh membership drive so far.

“Fearing the rising popularity of the Kejriwal model of governance, BJP wants to replace its failed CM in Himachal and make Anurag Thakur as CM for 4 months. But whatever tactics BJP adopts, the people of Himachal Pradesh have made up their mind to give a chance to honest politics of Arvind Kejriwal,” said Sisodia.

केजरीवाल मॉडल ऑफ गवर्नेन्स की बढ़ती लोकप्रियता से घबराकर BJP हिमाचल में अपने नाकाम CM को हटाकर 4 महीने के लिए अनुराग ठाकुर को CM बनाना चाहती है।



लेकिन भाजपा चाहे जो हथकंडे अपना ले अब हिमाचल की जनता @ArvindKejriwal जी की ईमानदार राजनीति को एक मौका देने के लिए मन बना चुकी है — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 7, 2022

Sisodia alleged that the BJP did nothing for 4.5 years in Himachal Pradesh and to hide its failure, it wants to make Anurag Thakur the new CM. He alleged that the people of Himachal Pradesh are disappointed with Jai Ram Thakur and they want to give their mandate to the AAP in the upcoming assembly elections.

Elections in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled to be held towards the end of this year.