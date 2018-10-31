Anupam Kher resigns as FTII chairman citing busy schedule

Kher was appointed last year in October. (PTI)

Film actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday resigned from the post of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Chairman citing ‘busy schedule’, ANI reported. He was appointed last year in October. Kher had replaced Gajendra Chauhan at FTII.

PTI reported that Kher in his resignation letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that due to his commitment to an international show he will be stationed in the US for nearly nine months between 2018 and 2019 and then for a similar period for a minimum of three years more.

“Given this assignment, it would not be fair to me, the students and management team, for me to hold a position of such responsibility and accountability, without being actively involved in the operations,” he said in his resignation letter. Kher’s resignation has been accepted.

Anupam Kher has acted in more than 500 films and has won many national and international awards. He is also a recipient of the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan in for his contribution in the field of cinema and arts.