Anup Chandra Pandey to continue as UP Chief Secretary, Centre approves six-month extension

By: | Published: February 13, 2019 1:37 PM

The Yogi Adityanath government had requested the Centre for extension of Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey's services.

Anup Chandra Pandey, Anup Chandra Pandey UP chief secretary, yogi adityanath, Anup Chandra Pandey gets six months extensionPandey, who was an additional chief secretary and the Industrial and Infrastructure Development Commissioner, took over as the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary last year in July. (Photo source: Twitter/@UPGovt)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey, who was due to retire in February, has got an extension for six months, an official said Wednesday. Pandey, a 1984-batch IAS officer, was due to retire on February 28. “The Centre has approved the extension of the chief secretary,” Principal Secretary (Information) Avanish Awasthi said here.

The Yogi Adityanath government had requested the Centre for extension of Pandey’s services. Pandey, who was an additional chief secretary and the Industrial and Infrastructure Development Commissioner, took over as the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary last year in July.

Also read| CAG report on Rafale: NDA’s deal 2.86% cheaper than what UPA negotiated in 2007

He was the director of the information department during the Kalyan Singh government in 1999 and later served as the private secretary to Uma Bharti, who was Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Pandey is credited for the successful implementation of flagship programmes of the Adityanath government, including the investors’ summit.

