Antilia security scare: Telegram channel of group that claimed responsibility ‘created in Tihar’, says report

Central jail Tihar, Delhi

Antilia bomb scare: The probe into the bomb scare has led investigating agencies to one of India’s most dreaded prisons. After a vehicle with gelatin sticks inside was found parked outside billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s high-rise Antilia residence, purported terror group Jaish Ul Hind posted a message on a Telegram channel claiming responsibility for the act.

The investigating agencies probing the case then asked a private cyber firm to gather information about the phone on which the channel was created. According to The Indian Express, the cyber security firm has found that the Telegram channel used for claiming responsibility by Jaish Ul Hind was created in Tihar Central Jail, Delhi. The central agencies have communicated these findings to the Delhi Police Special Cell, the report stated citing sources.

The Indian Express reports that the private cyber firm prepared a report according to which the Telegram channel was created through the TOR network, which is used to access the dark web, from a SIM card in a mobile device that was located “near/in Tihar jail”. The dark web is part of the Internet but used by those who want to keep their activity invisible to the world. This can be accessed only through anonymous networks like TOR, and not any other search engines.

Listing the mobile number through which the Internet was accessed, the cyber firm report states that the Telegram channel was created around 3.20 pm on February 26, IE reported. The message claiming responsibility for the security scare outside Antilia was posted on the channel late on February 27 night.

However, a day later, another group claiming to be Jaish Ul Hind posted a message on a different Telegram channel and claimed that the message was not put out by them. The group denied any role in the whole episode, the IE report said. The police, however, suspect that this message was sent from outside the country although they have not been able to pin the location, the daily reported.