Antilia bomb scare case: NCP, BJP spar over Sachin Vaze-Param Bir Singh link

Malik also alleged that Param Bir Singh had bribed cyber experts and the NIA has not named him as an accused in the chargesheet.

The NCP and the BJP today traded charges over the Antilia bomb scare and the chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the case. Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik today said that the NIA chargesheet raises several questions about the alleged role of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in the case.

“NIA’s chargesheet in Antilia case raised many questions. Sachin Waze was framed as the main accused. From day one, we’re saying that Parambir Singh levelled allegations against Anil Deshmukh (former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader) to save himself,” said Malik.

He added that Singh not only misled Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray but held closed-door meetings with Vaze.

“Singh misled the CM and others. He met Waze behind closed doors. Findings of the chargesheet imply that the person behind manipulation is not being questioned. He framed the minister (Anil Deshmukh) on the behest of the BJP,” said Malik.

Malik also alleged that Param Bir Singh had bribed cyber experts and the NIA has not named him as an accused in the chargesheet. The NCP leader alleged that the NIA is trying to shield Singh and is targeting others. “In the chargesheet, a cyber expert has said that he was made to prepare bogus documents for Rs 5 lakh by former CP Param Bir Singh,” claimed Malik.

However, the BJP hit back saying that if anyone has a problem with the chargesheet, they should go to court. “NIA is doing its job. Those who want to raise questions on its chargesheet can go to court. NIA’s chargesheet should not be used to play politics,” said Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar.

Antilia bomb scare case is related to the parking of an explosive-laden vehicle near Mukesh Ambani’s home. The SUV belonged to a businessman Mansukh Hiren who was allegedly murdered at the behest of Sachin Vaze. It was also alleged that Vaze was behind parking the vehicle outside Ambani’s residence. Vaze and Singh had alleged that Deshmukh asked police officials to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.