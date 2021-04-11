  • MORE MARKET STATS

Antilia bomb case: Mumbai Police officer and Sachin Vaze’s aide Riyaz Kazi arrested by NIA

Updated: Apr 11, 2021 12:39 PM

Before being arrested, Kazi was questioned by the NIA for several hours in connection with the same cases. He was also seen at many places with Sachin Vaze.

Antilia explosive case: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Assistant Police Inspector Riyaz Kazi, an associate of Sachin Vaze, for his alleged role in Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren death case. Kazi was part of the core team of Sachin Vaze, who is now in the judicial custody in the explosive and Hiren’s death cases. Kazi’s arrest came after the NIA’s efforts to make him approver failed. He was under scanner for helping Vaze in destroying evidence in the Hiren’s death case.

Before being arrested, Kazi was questioned by the NIA for several hours in connection with the same cases. He was also seen at many places with Sachin Vaze. Kazi’s name came up during the probe as some evidence suggested that he helped Sachin Vaze in collecting fake number plates and planting explosives in vehicles parked outside the house of Mukesh Ambani.

Vaze is the prime accused in the sensational explosive case and subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiren, whose vehicle was used to plant gelatin sticks outside Antilia. Just a week after the vehicle was found parked outside Ambani’s house, Hiren was dead in a creek near Thane.

(More details awaited)

