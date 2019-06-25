Antigua set to revoke Mehul Choksi’s citizenship, may extradite him soon: Report

Mehul Choksi had left India in the first week of January 2018 and sought the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda.

In a big win for India, Antigua prime minister Gaston Browne on Tuesday said that the country will be revoking the citizenship of diamantaire Mehul Choksi, media reports said today. Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are accused of defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 13,400 crore and are wanted by both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“His citizenship was processed; he got through but the reality is his citizenship will be revoked and he will be repatriated to India; so there is recourse. It’s not a case that we are trying to provide any safe harbour for criminals, for those who are involved in financial crimes,” Browne was quoted as saying by Antigua Observer.

Antigua PM confirms in a statement fugitive Mehul Choksi’s passport/citizenship will be revoked and repatriated to India. Choksi will be repatriated once he exhausts all options. | @bhavatoshsingh with details. | #ModiCornersChoksi pic.twitter.com/tLw2NOq5g1 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 25, 2019

Browne also said that Choksi would be extradited to India once he has exhausted all his legal options. Choksi had left India in the first week of January 2018 and sought the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda. He was granted citizenship and has been living there since.

“We have to allow for due process. He has a matter before the court and as we said to the Indian government, criminals have fundamental rights, too, and Choksi has a right to go to court and defend his position. But I can assure you, after he has exhausted all of his legal options, he will be extradited,” PM Browne said.

The remarks came as the PM tried to underline the government’s priority to ensure that individuals who will benefit from the country’s Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) undergo intense scrutiny. Making a special mention of Choksi, Browne said that his citizenship would be revoked soon.

Earlier this week, Choksi had filed an affifavit saying that he was ready to cooperate with the ED if they interrogated him in Antigua or let him appear through video conferencing. He claimed that he has undergone a surgery and is on bed rest. The ED turned down Choksi’s request.