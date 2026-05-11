Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack against the Government on Monday — dubbing the newly launched labour codes “anti-worker” and “corporate centric”. He noted that the laws were implemented “without consultation” almost immediately after elections concluded and came as “the greatest setback” for workers’ rights.

“For crores of India’s workers, these codes promise a future of hire-and-fire policies, contract employment, and limited space for unionisation. It is important to note that the Modi Government drafted and implemented these anti-worker codes without any consultation. It has not even convened the Indian Labour Conference since 2015,” he wrote on X.

Kharge accused the government of cowardice as he noted that the administration had “ waited for the assembly elections to conclude before notifying the four anti-worker labour codes”. He alleged that the new laws would only benefit “industrialist friends” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress chief added that the labour codes had been “the greatest setback” for workers’ rights.

What are the labour codes?

The central government has fully operationalised the four labour codes after a long wait of over five years — publishing rules, ensuring minimum wage and universal social security for all workers. They were introduced to modernise and consolidate 29 labour laws into a simplified and contemporary framework, and came into effect from November last year.

The Code on Wages, 2019

The Industrial Relations Code, 2020

The Code on Social Security, 2020

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020

The government had drafted rules under this framework by December 30 and published them for feedback, and eventually notified the laws. Both the Centre and states are required to notify rules for nationwide enforcement of the four codes since labour is a concurrent subject in the Constitution.

‘Corporate-centric wage structure’, workplace safety concerns and more

The Congress president criticised the Code of Wages — contending that it created a “corporate centric” framework that would result in “lower minimum wages”, exclude protection for agricultural workers and domestic help and pose a “survival challenge for MSMEs. Kharge contended that ‘take home salaries’ would see a sharp reduction under new rules since the basic salary was required to be 50% or more of the total remuneration.

“The Modi Government has dropped the specific criteria for calculating minimum wage (using calorie intake, clothing needs, rent, fuel costs, etc. as benchmarks). Instead, the criteria will be “separately specified by the central government by special or general order”. The minimum wage will no longer be set according to a set of guidelines and norms, but according to the arbitrary whims of the Modi Government. This will result in lower minimum wages,” he said.

Kharge also criticised the Occupational Safety, Health, and Working Conditions Code. He contended that it made workplace safety “a cost of business rather than a non-negotiable duty”.He also pointed out that there was “no concrete, mandatory model for safety measures like escorts, transport, and CCTV coverage for women working night shifts or provisions for employer responsibility for the health and safety of contract labourers.

“It introduces a ‘decriminalisation’ framework that allows safety violations – including accidents causing serious bodily injury – to be settled through monetary payment rather than criminal prosecution,” he added.

The senior Congress leader flagged several details in the Social Security Code — noting that there was “no clear model for funding, contributions, or insurance for gig workers. They are neither recognised as employees nor given full protection. Benefit levels and timelines are not clarified.”

He further said that the Industrial Relations Code shifts “worker rights to corporate flexibility” — claiming that the “rules for forming and recognising trade are so stringent that the power of collective bargaining has been effectively destroyed.”

“Companies with up to 300 employees no longer need government permission to fire workers (Retrenchment/Layoff). Previously, this limit was 100 employees. This has brought job security to its lowest level in 30 years. A mandatory 60-day notice is now required before any strike. Furthermore, if a matter is pending in conciliation, the strike is deemed illegal. Effectively, the right to protest has been snatched away. The code promotes ‘Fixed Term’ (contractual) employment rather than regular jobs,” he added.

