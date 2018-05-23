Anti-Sterlite violence in Tuticorin: Stalin demands Tamil Nadu CM, DGP’s resignation – Top developments

DMK working president M K Stalin today demanded the resignation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DGP T K Rajendran over the anti-Sterlite violence at Tuticorin in which 11 people have been killed and scores injured. (PTI)

DMK working president M K Stalin today demanded the resignation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DGP T K Rajendran over the anti-Sterlite violence at Tuticorin in which 11 people have been killed and scores injured. He said Palaniswami and Rajendran should take moral responsibility for the incident and resign. The DMK leader said he dropped his plan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of H D Kumaraswamy as chief minister of Karnataka today, to visit the families of the deceased. After visiting the injured in Tuticorin, Stalin criticised Palaniswami for not taking steps to visit the spot or send his cabinet ministers to the area. The DMK leader also visited the families of those injured at the port city in south Tamil Nadu. “I strongly condemn the violence on behalf of the DMK. Chief Minister Palaniswami and DGP T K Rajendran should take up moral responsibility for the police action and resign,” he told reporters.

“Will@CMOTamilNadu take action against DGP for failing to maintain law and order? Will Chief Secretary explain her role in this entire episode? Will there be justice for #SterliteProtest?” he later said in a tweet. “Why was there not adequate police presence to maintain law and order during #SterliteProtest ? Is it accurate to say that there was a total failure of State intelligence which led to these unfortunate deaths?” he said in another tweet. Actor and Makkal Neethi Maiam president Kamal Haasan also visited the injured in Tuticorin and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

Ator Rajinikanth also condemned the police action. “The incident is due to the total negligence of the government. I strongly condemn the unlawful activities by the police,” the actor said in a video message that was shared on his official twitter handle.

Rajinikanth also extended his condolences to the families of the deceased. Eleven persons have died in police firing during the anti-copper plant violence at Tuticorin so far, while many have been injured in clashes with security personnel.