Anti-Sterlite protests: Order to open fire at crowd came from ‘Deputy Tehsildar’, says FIR

Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper unit in Tuticorin. (PTI Photo)

Anti-Sterlite protests: The directions to open fire at a group of protesters who were demanding the closure of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper plant came from a government officer in the rank of ‘Deputy Tehsildar’. The detailed FIR on Tuticorin’s violence were accessed on Monday by several media agencies. According to India Today, it was the ‘Deputy Tehsildar’ who issued the orders to open fire after the crowd turned violent.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme court refused to an urgent hearing over alleged police atrocities during protests. In its order, the court said, “We would hear it after the vacation,” reports ANI. A total of 13 people were killed and over 60 injured in a violent protest against Sterlite Industries in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothkudi.

On Sunday, Thoothukudi district administration restored Internet services imposed in the city. “We assessed the existing situation and the officers and strength deployment, accordingly we are withdrawing some officer and strength but we are keeping the adequate strength to take care of peace in the entire district. I request people to cooperate in bringing back normalcy in the entire district,” TK Rajendran, DGP, Tamil Nadu told ANI.

On Saturday, the district administration had lifted the imposition of Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than four people) from the district. Section 144 and suspension of Internet services were imposed on May 23 after .

The protests that were continuing for the last three months turned violent on May 22 when protestors allegedly hurled stones at police forces, prompting them to open fire. The locals have alleged that the plant of Sterlite Copper is responsible for rising levels of pollution and they have been demanding its closure.

Last week, the Madras High court in its interim order had stayed the expansion plans of the plant. The court also asked the state government to protect the bodies of those killed on May 22 protests.

The state government has formed a judicial commission headed by retired High Court judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to probe the police firing. Meanwhile, NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) has also issued a notice to the state government over the death of people killed in police firing. The commission has asked the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) to file a reply within two weeks. Apart from this, Home Ministry has also sought a report from the state government to provide details of the incident.