Anti-Sterlite protests LIVE: 11 dead in Tuticorin, Students protest in Chennai; Home Ministry seeks report

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from Tamil Nadu government over Tuticorin incident where 11 people were killed on Tuesday in police firing during protests against Vedanta's Sterlite industries. 

By: | New Delhi | Updated: May 23, 2018 11:21 AM
sterlite violence in tamil nadu Sterlite protest in Tuticorin: MHA seeks a detailed report from Tamil Nadu government. (PTI image)

Anti Sterlite protests LIVE: The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from Tamil Nadu government over Tuticorin incident where 11 people were killed on Tuesday in police firing during protests against Vedanta’s Sterlite industries. The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court is also likely to deliver an interim order on the ongoing construction of a new copper smelter by Sterlite industries. Police resorted to firing after a strong crowd started marching to the district collectorate demanding to scrap of the proposed expansion of the plant. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has ordered a probe into the incident even as state Governor Banwarilal Purohit condoled the deaths.

