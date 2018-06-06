Anti-Sterlite protests in Tuticorin: Tamil actor Vijay gives Rs 1 lakh each to next of kin of firing victims

​​​
Well known Tamil actor Vijay today gave a sum of Rs one lakh each to the next of kin of 13 persons killed in the anti-Sterlite protest in Tuticorin last month.

June 6, 2018
Well known Tamil actor Vijay today gave a sum of Rs one lakh each to the next of kin of 13 persons killed in the anti-Sterlite protest in Tuticorin last month. The actor visited the families in that town today and gave the cash, sources said. Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of those who died in the firing. Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth had also called on the injured and the bereaved.

The months-long protest demanding closure of Vedanta’s Sterlite copper unit by the people, citing pollution concerns, took a violent turn on May 22 and 23, resulting in police firing which killed 13 persons.

